A pilot flying a F-15C Eagle from the Portland Air National Guard Base, Oregon, looks up as a KC-135 Stratotaker from Fairchild AFB, Washington, prepares to refuel it during a mission May 6, 2021 over the Inland Northwest. The KC-135 Stratotanker provides the core aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force and has excelled in this role for more than 70 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Michelle Chang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2021 Date Posted: 05.20.2021 14:34 Photo ID: 6654811 VIRIN: 210506-F-PM638-1104 Resolution: 6339x4528 Size: 1.03 MB Location: WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lilac Princesses Orientation Flight 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Michelle Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.