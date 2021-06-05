Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lilac Princesses Orientation Flight 2021 [Image 3 of 5]

    Lilac Princesses Orientation Flight 2021

    WA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Michelle Chang 

    92d Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A pilot flying a F-15C Eagle from the Portland Air National Guard Base, Oregon, looks up as a KC-135 Stratotaker from Fairchild AFB, Washington, prepares to refuel it during a mission May 6, 2021 over the Inland Northwest. The KC-135 Stratotanker provides the core aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force and has excelled in this role for more than 70 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Michelle Chang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 14:34
    Photo ID: 6654811
    VIRIN: 210506-F-PM638-1104
    Resolution: 6339x4528
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lilac Princesses Orientation Flight 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Michelle Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

