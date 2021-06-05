Lilac Princesses Orientation Flight 2021

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Riley Shin, 93rd Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, briefs the Lilac Princesses Royal Court on safety procedures before a refueling flight May 6, 2021, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. The Lilac Princesses Royal Court members witnessed Fairchild’s air refueling mission while aboard the aircraft as part of an orientation flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Michelle Chang)

