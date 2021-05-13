Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wing Commander takes one last flight [Image 1 of 6]

    Wing Commander takes one last flight

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Natalie Stanley 

    926th Wing/Public Affairs

    Col. Sean Carpenter, 926th Wing commander, takes his final flight as wing commander, May 13, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. (U.S. Air Force photo by Natalie Stanley)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021
    AFRC
    926th Wing
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Reform

