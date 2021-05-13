Col. Sean Carpenter, 926th Wing commander, takes his final flight as wing commander, May 13, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. (U.S. Air Force photo by Natalie Stanley)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 13:30
|Photo ID:
|6654447
|VIRIN:
|210411-F-QC559-083
|Resolution:
|6880x4584
|Size:
|17.89 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wing Commander takes one last flight [Image 6 of 6], by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
