Col. Sean Carpenter's, 926th Wing commander, family waits to greet him as he finishes his final flight as wing commander, May 13, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. (U.S. Air Force photo by Natalie Stanley)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 13:30
|Photo ID:
|6654443
|VIRIN:
|210411-F-QC559-058
|Resolution:
|6880x4584
|Size:
|17.32 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wing Commander takes one last flight [Image 6 of 6], by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT