    Barksdale 2nd OMRS Staff Photo [Image 2 of 2]

    Barksdale 2nd OMRS Staff Photo

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Ramos 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 2nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron pose for a staff photo at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 19, 2021. The 2nd OMRS provides direct medical support to operational forces through surveillance, identification and mitigation of hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan E. Ramos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 11:31
    Photo ID: 6654059
    VIRIN: 210519-F-RZ678-1001
    Resolution: 4832x3292
    Size: 9.38 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale 2nd OMRS Staff Photo [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Jonathan Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Louisiana
    Barksdale
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    2nd BW

