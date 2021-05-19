Barksdale 2nd OMRS Staff Photo

Members from the 2nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron pose for a staff photo at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 19, 2021. The 2nd OMRS provides direct medical support to operational forces through surveillance, identification and mitigation of hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan E. Ramos)

