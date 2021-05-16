Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Troop honors Spc Justin Grennell [Image 5 of 5]

    A Troop honors Spc Justin Grennell

    GENEVA, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2021

    Photo by Lt. Col. Roberta Comerford 

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Capt. Raymond Campbell, the commander of A Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry, presents a posthumous award presented to Spc. Justin Grennel to his mother Julie Kelly during a memorial service at the New York State Armory in Geneva, New York on May 15, 2021. Grennell passed away on March 11 after he was found unresponsive in his hotel room.U.S. Army National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Robert Comerford

