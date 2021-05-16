A Troop honors Spc Justin Grennell

A sabre being presented to the family of Spc. Justin Grennell, a member of A Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry during a memorial service held to remember him at the New York State Armory in Geneva, New York on May 15, 2021. Grennell passed away on March 11, 2021 after being found unresponsive in his hotel room in Washington, D.C. where he was serving with the New York National Guard security mission task force there.U.S. Army National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Robert Comerford.

