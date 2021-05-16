New York Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to A Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry, listen during a memorial service for Spc. Justin Grennell held at the New York State Armory in Geneva, New York, on May 15, 2021. Grennell passed away on March 11, 2021 after being found unresponsive in his hotel room in Washington, D.C. where he was serving with the New York National Guard security mission task force there. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Robert Comerford

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2021 Date Posted: 05.20.2021 10:10 Photo ID: 6653770 VIRIN: 210516-Z-IP959-1005 Resolution: 4953x2860 Size: 2.8 MB Location: GENEVA, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Troop honors Spc Justin Grennell [Image 5 of 5], by LTC Roberta Comerford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.