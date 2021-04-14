Modern Problems and Modern Solutions

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Daniel Deese (left), a Low Altitude Air Defense Gunner assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command, discusses C-UAS with other members of the SPMAGTF. C-UAS efforts have increased as the evolving threat emerges throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Melissa Marnell)
