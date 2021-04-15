U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeants Daniel Deese (left) and Brandon Meadors reflect on their previous deployments, both as Low Altitude Air Defense (LAAD) Gunners. Deese is assigned to 3rd LAAD Battalion while Meadors is assigned to 2nd LAAD Battalion. Currently, they are both deployed as a part of the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Melissa Marnell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 05.20.2021 08:54 Photo ID: 6653631 VIRIN: 210410-M-DY697-1383 Resolution: 3360x2240 Size: 1.01 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Modern Problems and Modern Solutions [Image 3 of 3], by GySgt Melissa Marnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.