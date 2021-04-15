Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Modern Problems and Modern Solutions [Image 1 of 3]

    Modern Problems and Modern Solutions

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Melissa Marnell 

    Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response - Central Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeants Daniel Deese (left) and Brandon Meadors reflect on their previous deployments, both as Low Altitude Air Defense (LAAD) Gunners. Deese is assigned to 3rd LAAD Battalion while Meadors is assigned to 2nd LAAD Battalion. Currently, they are both deployed as a part of the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Melissa Marnell)

    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 08:54
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Modern Problems and Modern Solutions [Image 3 of 3], by GySgt Melissa Marnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    USCENTCOM
    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC

