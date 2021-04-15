Modern Problems and Modern Solutions

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeants Daniel Deese (left) and Brandon Meadors reflect on their previous deployments, both as Low Altitude Air Defense (LAAD) Gunners. Deese is assigned to 3rd LAAD Battalion while Meadors is assigned to 2nd LAAD Battalion. Currently, they are both deployed as a part of the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Melissa Marnell)
