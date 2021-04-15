U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Daniel Deese, a Low Altitude Air Defense Gunner assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command, poses for a photo. Deese is currently deployed in the United States Central Command Area of Operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Melissa Marnell)
This work, Modern Problems and Modern Solutions [Image 3 of 3], by GySgt Melissa Marnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Modern Problems and Modern Solutions
