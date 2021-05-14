2CR Fires PGK during Dynamic Front 21

A Soldier assigned to Bravo Battery, 2d Cavalry Regiment, Field Artillery Squadron, checks the fins on a M156 Precision Guidance Kit fuse attached to a 155 MM artillery round on May 16, 2021 during Exercise Dynamic Front 21 in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. DF21 is a 7th Army Training Command-led, U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed exercise designed to increase readiness, lethality and interoperability by exercising allied and partner nations’ ability to integrate joint fires in a multinational environment at both the operation and tactical levels. (Official U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Joe Bush).

Date Taken: 05.14.2021