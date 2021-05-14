A Soldier assigned to Bravo Battery, 2d Cavalry Regiment, Field Artillery Squadron, checks the fins on a M156 Precision Guidance Kit fuse attached to a 155 MM artillery round on May 16, 2021 during Exercise Dynamic Front 21 in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. DF21 is a 7th Army Training Command-led, U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed exercise designed to increase readiness, lethality and interoperability by exercising allied and partner nations’ ability to integrate joint fires in a multinational environment at both the operation and tactical levels. (Official U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Joe Bush).
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 08:09
|Photo ID:
|6653541
|VIRIN:
|210514-A-BG594-006
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|5.16 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2CR Fires PGK During Dynamic Front 21 [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Joseph Bush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
