    2CR Fires PGK During Dynamic Front 21 [Image 6 of 6]

    2CR Fires PGK During Dynamic Front 21

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Maj. Joseph Bush 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    A Soldier assigned to Bravo Battery, 2d Cavalry Regiment, Field Artillery Squadron, checks the fins on a M156 Precision Guidance Kit fuse attached to a 155 MM artillery round on May 16, 2021 during Exercise Dynamic Front 21 in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. DF21 is a 7th Army Training Command-led, U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed exercise designed to increase readiness, lethality and interoperability by exercising allied and partner nations’ ability to integrate joint fires in a multinational environment at both the operation and tactical levels. (Official U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Joe Bush).

