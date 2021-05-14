2CR Fires PGK during Dynamic Front 21

A section chief and his crew, assigned to Bravo Battery, 2d Cavalry Regiment, Field Artillery Squadron, loads the firing data and grid coordinates into an M156 Precision Guidance Kit fuse attached to a 155 MM artillery round on May 16, 2021 during Exercise Dynamic Front 21 in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. DF21 is a 7th Army Training Command-led, U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed exercise designed to increase readiness, lethality and interoperability by exercising allied and partner nations’ ability to integrate joint fires in a multinational environment at both the operation and tactical levels. (Official U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Joe Bush).

