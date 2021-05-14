2CR Fires PGK during Dynamic Front 21

Spc. Alexander Malloy, takes a break between the trails of his sections M777 Howitzer before fire missions are called in during Exercise Dynamic Front 21 in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany on May 16, 2021. DF21 is a 7th Army Training Command-led, U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed exercise designed to increase readiness, lethality and interoperability by exercising allied and partner nations’ ability to integrate joint fires in a multinational environment at both the operation and tactical levels. (Official U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Joe Bush).

