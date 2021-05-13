Bulgaria Hosts Trojan Footprint 21

Bulgarian Special Operation Forces (SOF) hosted a display featuring a variety of their dynamic capabilities as part of the closing ceremony of Trojan Footprint 21 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria on May 13, 2021. Trojan Footprint 21 is Special Operations Command Europe's annual exercise to demonstrate proficiencies, assess the readiness and lethality of our respective forces, and to continue improving interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Travis Fontane)
