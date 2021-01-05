Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bulgaria Hosts Trojan Footprint 21 [Image 3 of 13]

    Bulgaria Hosts Trojan Footprint 21

    PLOVDIV, BULGARIA

    05.01.2021

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Bulgarian Special Operation Forces (SOF), Spanish SOF and U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct a multi-national weapons familiarization range in Plovdiv, Bulgaria on May 1, 2021 as a lead up to Trojan Footprint 21. Trojan Footprint 21 is Special Operations Command Europe's annual exercise to demonstrate proficiencies, assess the readiness and lethality of our respective forces, and to continue improving interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Travis Fontane)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 05:23
    Location: PLOVDIV, BG 
    Green Berets
    Bulgaria
    Spain
    TFP21

