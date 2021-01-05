Bulgaria Hosts Trojan Footprint 21

Bulgarian Special Operation Forces (SOF), Spanish SOF and U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct a multi-national weapons familiarization range in Plovdiv, Bulgaria on May 1, 2021 as a lead up to Trojan Footprint 21. Trojan Footprint 21 is Special Operations Command Europe's annual exercise to demonstrate proficiencies, assess the readiness and lethality of our respective forces, and to continue improving interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Travis Fontane)

