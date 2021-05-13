Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bulgaria Hosts Trojan Footprint 21 [Image 7 of 13]

    Bulgaria Hosts Trojan Footprint 21

    PLOVDIV, BULGARIA

    05.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Bulgarian Special Operation Forces (SOF) hosted a display featuring a variety of their dynamic capabilities as part of the closing ceremony of Trojan Footprint 21 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria on May 13, 2021. Trojan Footprint 21 is Special Operations Command Europe's annual exercise to demonstrate proficiencies, assess the readiness and lethality of our respective forces, and to continue improving interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Travis Fontane)

    Green Berets
    Bulgaria
    Spain
    TFP21

