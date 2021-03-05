Soldiers from the 111th Theater Engineer Brigade medical section, currently deployed to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield, have been tapped to assume authority of the entire redeployment COVID-19 testing process for Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Every Soldier on Camp Buehring is required to test negative before redeploying to the United States.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 01:12
|Photo ID:
|6653286
|VIRIN:
|210503-A-WJ211-525
|Resolution:
|2429x1822
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 111th Theater Engineer Brigade conducts COVID Testing [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT James Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
