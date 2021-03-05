Soldiers from the 111th Theater Engineer Brigade medical section, currently deployed to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield, have been tapped to assume authority of the entire redeployment COVID-19 testing process for Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Every Soldier on Camp Buehring is required to test negative before redeploying to the United States.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2021 Date Posted: 05.20.2021 01:12 Photo ID: 6653283 VIRIN: 210503-A-WJ211-399 Resolution: 2592x1944 Size: 1.13 MB Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 111th Theater Engineer Brigade conducts COVID Testing [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT James Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.