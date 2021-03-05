Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    111th Theater Engineer Brigade conducts COVID Testing [Image 5 of 6]

    111th Theater Engineer Brigade conducts COVID Testing

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    05.03.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. James Mason 

    111th Engineer Brigade

    Soldiers from the 111th Theater Engineer Brigade medical section, currently deployed to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield, have been tapped to assume authority of the entire redeployment COVID-19 testing process for Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Every Soldier on Camp Buehring is required to test negative before redeploying to the United States.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 01:12
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    TAGS

    Engineers
    National Guard
    COVID
    Stopthespread
    beatthevirus

