Utah National Guard Chaplain Corps commissions two officers, first female

Chaplain candidate 2nd Lt. Mindy Butler takes her oath of office during a commissioning ceremony at the Utah National Guard headquarters building in Draper, Utah, May 12, 2021. Butler is the first female to be commissioned in the Utah Army National Guard Chaplains Corps. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge)

Date Taken: 05.12.2021
Location: DRAPER, UT, US