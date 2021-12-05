Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Utah National Guard Chaplain Corps commissions two officers, first female [Image 1 of 2]

    Utah National Guard Chaplain Corps commissions two officers, first female

    DRAPER, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    The Utah Army National Guard Chaplain Corps inducted two officers, including the first female chaplain candidate in the organization, during a commissioning ceremony at Draper, Utah, May 12, 2021. From left, Chaplain candidate Brent Black, Brig. Gen. Charlene Dalto, commander, Utah Army National Guard Land Component Command, and chaplain candidate 2nd Lt. Mindy Butler. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 16:05
    Photo ID: 6652258
    VIRIN: 210512-Z-BQ261-0065
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 707.75 KB
    Location: DRAPER, UT, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah National Guard Chaplain Corps commissions two officers, first female [Image 2 of 2], by SFC John Etheridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Utah National Guard Chaplain Corps commissions two officers, first female
    Utah National Guard Chaplain Corps commissions two officers, first female

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Utah National Guard Chaplain Corps commissions two officers, first female

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NGB
    Chaplain Corps
    UTARNG
    ARNG
    UTNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT