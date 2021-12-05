Utah National Guard Chaplain Corps commissions two officers, first female

The Utah Army National Guard Chaplain Corps inducted two officers, including the first female chaplain candidate in the organization, during a commissioning ceremony at Draper, Utah, May 12, 2021. From left, Chaplain candidate Brent Black, Brig. Gen. Charlene Dalto, commander, Utah Army National Guard Land Component Command, and chaplain candidate 2nd Lt. Mindy Butler. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge)

