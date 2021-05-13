Fort Carson leaders joined key visitors to officially break ground on the Intrepid Spirit Center May 13, 2021, at Fort Carson. The 25,000-square-foot facility will be the ninth facility constructed for service members suffering from traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 16:01
|Photo ID:
|6652242
|VIRIN:
|210513-A-DF599-1005
|Resolution:
|7360x4256
|Size:
|7.73 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
This work, Fort Carson breaks ground on Intrepid Spirit Center [Image 5 of 5], by Jeanine Mezei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
