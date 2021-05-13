Fort Carson breaks ground on Intrepid Spirit Center

Fort Carson leaders joined key visitors to officially break ground on the Intrepid Spirit Center May 13, 2021, at Fort Carson. The 25,000-square-foot facility will be the ninth facility constructed for service members suffering from traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress.

