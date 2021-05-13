Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Carson breaks ground on Intrepid Spirit Center [Image 5 of 5]

    Fort Carson breaks ground on Intrepid Spirit Center

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Jeanine Mezei 

    Evans Army Community Hospital

    Fort Carson leaders joined key visitors to officially break ground on the Intrepid Spirit Center May 13, 2021, at Fort Carson. The 25,000-square-foot facility will be the ninth facility constructed for service members suffering from traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress.

    TBI
    Fort Carson
    PTSD
    Army Medicine
    Intrepid Spirit Center

