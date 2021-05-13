Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Carson breaks ground on Intrepid Spirit Center [Image 3 of 5]

    Fort Carson breaks ground on Intrepid Spirit Center

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Jeanine Mezei 

    Evans Army Community Hospital

    Hardhats and shovels are displayed during the Intrepid Spirit Center groundbreaking ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 13, 2021. The Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund is building the $13-million facility thanks to donations from the public and non-profit organizations in support of traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress care for service members.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 16:01
    Photo ID: 6652240
    VIRIN: 210513-A-DF599-1002
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Carson breaks ground on Intrepid Spirit Center [Image 5 of 5], by Jeanine Mezei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Carson breaks ground on Intrepid Spirit Center
    Fort Carson breaks ground on Intrepid Spirit Center
    Fort Carson breaks ground on Intrepid Spirit Center
    Fort Carson breaks ground on Intrepid Spirit Center
    Fort Carson breaks ground on Intrepid Spirit Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TBI
    Fort Carson
    PTSD
    Army Medicine
    Intrepid Spirit Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT