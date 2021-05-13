Fort Carson breaks ground on Intrepid Spirit Center

Hardhats and shovels are displayed during the Intrepid Spirit Center groundbreaking ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 13, 2021. The Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund is building the $13-million facility thanks to donations from the public and non-profit organizations in support of traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress care for service members.

Date Taken: 05.13.2021 Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US by Jeanine Mezei