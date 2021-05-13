David Winters, president of the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, makes remarks during the Intrepid Spirit Center groundbreaking ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 13, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 16:01
|Photo ID:
|6652239
|VIRIN:
|210513-A-DF599-1001
|Resolution:
|5222x3799
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Carson breaks ground on Intrepid Spirit Center [Image 5 of 5], by Jeanine Mezei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT