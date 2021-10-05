Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th AW C-130J crew awarded for heroism on deployment [Image 4 of 4]

    19th AW C-130J crew awarded for heroism on deployment

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Schutte, 19th Airlift Wing commander, presents the Air Medal to Senior Airman Dimitrious Carden, 61st Airlift Squadron loadmaster, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 10, 2021. Carden received the Air Medal for decisive actions while deployed and his application of Self-Aid Buddy Care to his injured senior loadmaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 15:48
    Photo ID: 6652234
    VIRIN: 210510-F-ZA639-1051
    Resolution: 4735x3151
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th AW C-130J crew awarded for heroism on deployment [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Aaron Irvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-130J
    DFC

