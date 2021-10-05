19th AW C-130J crew awarded for heroism on deployment

U.S. Air Force Col. John Schutte, 19th Airlift Wing commander, presents the Air Medal to Senior Airman Dimitrious Carden, 61st Airlift Squadron loadmaster, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 10, 2021. Carden received the Air Medal for decisive actions while deployed and his application of Self-Aid Buddy Care to his injured senior loadmaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin)

