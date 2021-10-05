19th AW C-130J crew awarded for heroism on deployment

U.S. Air Force Col. John Schutte, 19th Airlift Wing commander, presents the Air Medal to 1st Lt. Christian Grochowski, 61st Airlift Squadron pilot, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 10, 2021. The Air Medal is awarded to U.S. and civilian personnel for single acts of heroism or meritorious achievements while participating in aerial flight in actual combat in support of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin)

