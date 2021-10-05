Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th AW C-130J crew awarded for heroism on deployment [Image 2 of 4]

    19th AW C-130J crew awarded for heroism on deployment

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Schutte, 19th Airlift Wing commander, presents the Air Medal to 1st Lt. Christian Grochowski, 61st Airlift Squadron pilot, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 10, 2021. The Air Medal is awarded to U.S. and civilian personnel for single acts of heroism or meritorious achievements while participating in aerial flight in actual combat in support of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin)

