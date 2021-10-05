Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th AW C-130J crew awarded for heroism on deployment [Image 1 of 4]

    19th AW C-130J crew awarded for heroism on deployment

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Schutte, 19th Airlift Wing commander, presents the Distinguished Flying Cross to Maj. Christopher Richardson, 61st Airlift Squadron pilot, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 10, 2021. The DFC is awarded to any officer or enlisted person of the Armed Forces of the United States who distinguished her or himself, in actual combat, in support of operations by heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in an aerial flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 15:48
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    19th AW C-130J crew awarded for heroism on deployment

    C-130J
    DFC

