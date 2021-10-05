19th AW C-130J crew awarded for heroism on deployment

U.S. Air Force Col. John Schutte, 19th Airlift Wing commander, presents the Distinguished Flying Cross to Maj. Christopher Richardson, 61st Airlift Squadron pilot, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 10, 2021. The DFC is awarded to any officer or enlisted person of the Armed Forces of the United States who distinguished her or himself, in actual combat, in support of operations by heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in an aerial flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin)

