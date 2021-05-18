Dr. Erick Barahona, a Honduran urologist at Regional Hospital, Choluteca, Honduras, operates alongside U.S. military doctors at Hospital del Sur, in Choluteca, Honduras, May 18, 2021. Military engagements like Resolute Sentinel 21 strengthen the longstanding partnership between the U.S. and Honduras. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 12:56
|Photo ID:
|6651818
|VIRIN:
|210518-F-GK873-027
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|349.05 KB
|Location:
|CHOLUTECA, HN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Resolute Sentinel 21: Deployed medics conduct combined surgery [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS
Resolute Sentinel 21: Deployed medics conduct combined surgery
