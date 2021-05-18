U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jesse Moskowitz, a general surgeon with the Forward Surgical Section, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, operates on a patient at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 18, 2021. Military engagements like Resolute Sentinel 21 strengthen the longstanding partnership between the U.S. and Honduras. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)
Resolute Sentinel 21: Deployed medics conduct combined surgery
