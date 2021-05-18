U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jesse Moskowitz, a general surgeon with the Forward Surgical Section, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, operates on a patient at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 18, 2021. Military engagements like Resolute Sentinel 21 strengthen the longstanding partnership between the U.S. and Honduras. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 05.19.2021 12:56 Photo ID: 6651820 VIRIN: 210518-F-GK873-037 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 381.04 KB Location: CHOLUTECA, HN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Resolute Sentinel 21: Deployed medics conduct combined surgery [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.