Resolute Sentinel 21: Deployed medics conduct combined surgery

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Andrew Mendendorp, chief of urology at Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu, Hawaii, operates on a patient at Hospital del Sur, in Choluteca, Honduras, May 18, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 is a training opportunity with real-world benefits to increase the U.S. military’s medical and operational readiness while helping local Honduran citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)

