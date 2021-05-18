Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Sentinel 21: Deployed medics conduct combined surgery [Image 3 of 4]

    Resolute Sentinel 21: Deployed medics conduct combined surgery

    CHOLUTECA, HONDURAS

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Andrew Mendendorp, chief of urology at Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu, Hawaii, operates on a patient at Hospital del Sur, in Choluteca, Honduras, May 18, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 is a training opportunity with real-world benefits to increase the U.S. military’s medical and operational readiness while helping local Honduran citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)

    This work, Resolute Sentinel 21: Deployed medics conduct combined surgery [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

