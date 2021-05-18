Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USSOCOM hosts SOFIC 2021 [Image 10 of 11]

    USSOCOM hosts SOFIC 2021

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Barry Loo 

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    James H. Smith, U.S. Special Operations Command acquisition executive, addresses the annual Special Operations Forces Industry Conference being held virtually from SOFWERX in Tampa, Fla., May 17-21, 2021. SOFIC is the premiere virtual conference for the SOF community to interact with industry and to collaborate on the challenges, initiatives and way-ahead in delivering the most cutting-edge capabilities into the hands of SOF operators. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Barry Loo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 09:40
    Photo ID: 6651461
    VIRIN: 210518-F-IJ878-0354
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSOCOM hosts SOFIC 2021 [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Barry Loo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USSOCOM hosts SOFIC 2021
    USSOCOM hosts SOFIC 2021
    USSOCOM hosts SOFIC 2021
    USSOCOM hosts SOFIC 2021
    USSOCOM hosts SOFIC 2021
    USSOCOM hosts SOFIC 2021
    USSOCOM hosts SOFIC 2021
    USSOCOM hosts SOFIC 2021
    USSOCOM hosts SOFIC 2021
    USSOCOM hosts SOFIC 2021
    USSOCOM hosts SOFIC 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOF
    SOCOM
    U.S. Special Operations Command
    USSOCOM
    SOFIC
    vSOFIC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT