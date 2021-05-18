Army General Richard D. Clarke, commander U.S. Special Operations Command, addresses the annual Special Operations Forces Industry Conference being held virtually from SOFWERX in Tampa, Fla., May 17-21, 2021. SOFIC is the premiere virtual conference for the SOF community to interact with industry and to collaborate on the challenges, initiatives and way-ahead in delivering the most cutting-edge capabilities into the hands of SOF operators. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Barry Loo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 05.19.2021 09:39 Photo ID: 6651456 VIRIN: 210518-F-IJ878-0163 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 4.15 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USSOCOM hosts SOFIC 2021 [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Barry Loo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.