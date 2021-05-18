Army General Richard D. Clarke, commander U.S. Special Operations Command, addresses the annual Special Operations Forces Industry Conference being held virtually from SOFWERX in Tampa, Fla., May 17-21, 2021. SOFIC is the premiere virtual conference for the SOF community to interact with industry and to collaborate on the challenges, initiatives and way-ahead in delivering the most cutting-edge capabilities into the hands of SOF operators. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Barry Loo)
This work, USSOCOM hosts SOFIC 2021 [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Barry Loo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
