U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Timothy Osterhout, a KC-130J pilot assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron-234 (VMGR-234) performs low-level maneuvers over Djibouti, May 13, 2021. VMGR-234 supports Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) by providing aerial refueling, airdrop, and rescue capabilities to the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 07:07
|Photo ID:
|6651208
|VIRIN:
|210513-F-UN842-0293
|Resolution:
|5252x3494
|Size:
|7.72 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Hometown:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Corps VMGR-234 Executes Low-Level Proficiency Flight [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT