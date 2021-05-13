U.S. Marine Corps VMGR-234 Executes Low-Level Proficiency Flight

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Timothy Osterhout, and Maj. Jared Hastings, KC-130J pilots assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron-234, (VMGR-234) perform low-level maneuvers over Djibouti, May 13, 2021. VMGR-234 supports Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) by providing aerial refueling, airdrop, and rescue capabilities to the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

