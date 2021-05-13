Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marine Corps VMGR-234 Executes Low-Level Proficiency Flight [Image 11 of 12]

    U.S. Marine Corps VMGR-234 Executes Low-Level Proficiency Flight

    DJIBOUTI

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Corey Griffith, a KC-130J loadmaster assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron-234 (VMGR-234) guides an aircraft after a low-level flight over Djibouti, May 13, 2021. VMGR-234 supports Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) by providing aerial refueling, airdrop, and rescue capabilities to the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 07:08
    Photo ID: 6651211
    VIRIN: 210513-F-UN842-0871
    Resolution: 3804x2531
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: DJ
    Hometown: FORT WORTH, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps VMGR-234 Executes Low-Level Proficiency Flight [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marine Corps VMGR-234 Executes Low-Level Proficiency Flight
    U.S. Marine Corps VMGR-234 Executes Low-Level Proficiency Flight
    U.S. Marine Corps VMGR-234 Executes Low-Level Proficiency Flight
    U.S. Marine Corps VMGR-234 Executes Low-Level Proficiency Flight
    U.S. Marine Corps VMGR-234 Executes Low-Level Proficiency Flight
    U.S. Marine Corps VMGR-234 Executes Low-Level Proficiency Flight
    U.S. Marine Corps VMGR-234 Executes Low-Level Proficiency Flight
    U.S. Marine Corps VMGR-234 Executes Low-Level Proficiency Flight
    U.S. Marine Corps VMGR-234 Executes Low-Level Proficiency Flight
    U.S. Marine Corps VMGR-234 Executes Low-Level Proficiency Flight
    U.S. Marine Corps VMGR-234 Executes Low-Level Proficiency Flight
    U.S. Marine Corps VMGR-234 Executes Low-Level Proficiency Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-130J
    USMC
    AFRICOM
    1CTCS
    VMGR 234

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT