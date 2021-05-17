Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Curtis Wilbur Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Curtis Wilbur Replenishment-At-Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Seaman Zenaida Roth 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210517-N-XU073-1073
    SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 17, 2021) – Sailors prepare for a replenishment-at-sea with fleet replenishment oiler Henry J. Kaiser-class USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    VIRIN: 210517-N-XU073-1073
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    South China Sea
    Curtis Wilbur
    DDG 54
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

