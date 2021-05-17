USS Curtis Wilbur Replenishment-At-Sea

210517-N-XU073-1303

SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 17, 2021) –Sailors haul line during a replenishment-at-sea with fleet replenishment oiler Henry J. Kaiser-class USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)

