210517-N-XU073-1137
SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 17, 2021) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Branham Daniel, from Dalton, Ga., hauls line for a replenishment-at-sea with fleet replenishment oiler Henry J. Kaiser-class USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 05:41
|Photo ID:
|6651146
|VIRIN:
|210517-N-XU073-1137
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|917.65 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 4 of 4], by SN Zenaida Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT