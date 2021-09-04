Army Reserve Soldiers of Pacific Signal-Cyber Team conduct headquarter’s first field culinary operations

Culinary Specialists assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 311th Signal Command (Theater) pause for a photo in front of their Mobile Kitchen Trailer with their NCO leaders, Staff Sgt. Jomar Matias, Sgt. Kem Nunn and Sgt. Alan Pilar, during range qualification operations at Schofield Barracks, Apr. 10, 2021. “I am proud of our Culinary Specialists,” Matias said, “and how much motivation we brought to the range.”

