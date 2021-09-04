Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Soldiers of Pacific Signal-Cyber Team conduct headquarter’s first field culinary operations [Image 8 of 9]

    Army Reserve Soldiers of Pacific Signal-Cyber Team conduct headquarter’s first field culinary operations

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Maj. Liana Kim 

    311th Signal Command (Theater)

    Culinary Specialists assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 311th Signal Command (Theater) set up a Mobile Kitchen Trailer and prepare to serve a meal to their fellow Army Reserve Soldiers in the field during range qualification operations at Schofield Barracks, Apr. 9, 2021.

    This work, Army Reserve Soldiers of Pacific Signal-Cyber Team conduct headquarter’s first field culinary operations [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ Liana Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve Soldiers of Pacific Signal-Cyber Team conduct headquarter's first field culinary operations

    #CulinarySpecialists
    #311thSignalCommandTheater
    #HHC311thSignalCommand
    #PacificSigna-CyberTeam

