Army Reserve Soldiers of Pacific Signal-Cyber Team conduct headquarter’s first field culinary operations

Culinary Specialists assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 311th Signal Command (Theater) serve a welcome hot meal to fellow Army Reserve Soldiers in and beside their Mobile Kitchen Trailer during range qualification operations at Schofield Barracks, Apr. 9, 2021.

