National Guard supports state employee vaccination site in Olympia

Private 1st Class Luis Garcia, a Signals Analyst with Bravo Company 156th Information Operations Battalion inputs information following vaccinations at the Health Care Authority COVID-19 vaccination site in Olympia, Wash. on May 18, 2021. The Washington National Guard has assisted the Washington Department of Health vaccinate more than 230,000 Washingtonians against COVID-19 since January. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

Date Taken: 05.18.2021
Location: OLYMPIA, WA, US