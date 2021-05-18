Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard supports state employee vaccination site in Olympia [Image 4 of 4]

    National Guard supports state employee vaccination site in Olympia

    OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Sgt. Michael Camacho, a medic with Charlie Company, 181st Brigade Support Battalion administers a COVID-19 vaccination at the Health Care Authority COVID-19 vaccination site in Olympia, Wash. on May 18, 2021. The Washington National Guard has assisted the Washington Department of Health vaccinate more than 230,000 Washingtonians against COVID-19 since January. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard supports state employee vaccination site in Olympia [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vaccination
    Washington
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    COVID-19

