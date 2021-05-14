Police Week retreat ceremony

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 325th Security Forces Squadron salute during a retreat ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 14, 2021. The retreat ceremony was held in honor of law enforcement officers, peace officers and military members who lost their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

