U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 325th Security Force Squadron stand at parade rest during a retreat ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 14, 2021. The ceremony was held for Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week, originally established in 1982 to recognize those who lost their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 13:49
|Photo ID:
|6650092
|VIRIN:
|210514-F-DB615-1027
|Resolution:
|8150x5433
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Police Week retreat ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT