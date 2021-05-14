Police Week retreat ceremony

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 325th Security Force Squadron stand at parade rest during a retreat ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 14, 2021. The ceremony was held for Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week, originally established in 1982 to recognize those who lost their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

Date Taken: 05.14.2021
Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US