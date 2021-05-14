Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 325th Security Force Squadron stand at parade rest during a retreat ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 14, 2021. The ceremony was held for Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week, originally established in 1982 to recognize those who lost their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Police Week retreat ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

