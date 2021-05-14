Police Week retreat ceremony

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 325th Security Forces Squadron stand in formation during a retreat ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 14, 2021. The retreat was held for Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day to honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty, those who have served, and those continuing to serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

